13226 DEER HIGHLANDS WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

FABULOUS LIKE-NEW POPLAR RUN TOWNHOME NEAR METRO & COMMUTER ROUTES IN SUPERB CONDITION WITH LOTS OF NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES! OPEN CONCEPT FLOORPLAN FEATURES HUGE KITCHEN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, CHERRY CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING GAS COOKTOP AND HUGE CENTER-ISLAND WITH DOUBLE-SINK! KITCHEN OVERLOOKS SUN-FILLED FAMILY ROOM WITH HARDWOODS AND ACCESS TO PRIVATE DECK. MAIN LEVEL ALSO IN CLUES SPACIOUS FORMAL DINING ROOM, HALF BATH AND PANTRY! TOP LEVEL OFFERS THREE BEDROOMS AND TWO FULL BATHS INCLUDING SPACIOUS MASTER WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND PRIVATE BATH AND LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER. DAYLIGHT LOWER LEVEL WITH REC ROOM/DEN, THIRD FULL BATH AND ACCESS TO REAR-LOADING TWO-CAR GARAGE AND OFF-STREET PARKING. NEIGHBORHOOD POOL & RECREATIONAL FACILITIES, WALKING PATH AND GREAT ACCESS TO METRO, ICC AND COMMUTER ROUTES. SECTION 8 APPLICANTS WELCOME.