12811 Saddlebrook Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Home with NEW KITCHEN less than 1 Mile to METRO - Spacious single family home located on a quiet lot close to parks, shopping, schools, METRO (approximately 1 mile) and more!



Main Level:

Large Entry Foyer

Formal Living Room

Formal Dining Room

NEW Table-Space Kitchen

Powder Room

Family Room with Fireplace and exit to Patio



Upper Level:

4 Spacious Bedrooms

2 Full Bathrooms



Lower Level:

Huge storage/utility room



For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820

NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.

Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050

Equal Housing Opportunity



This is a Non-Smoking Property

Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. 20 lb. maximum weight.



(RLNE3150422)