All apartments in Glenmont
Find more places like 12811 Saddlebrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenmont, MD
/
12811 Saddlebrook Drive
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

12811 Saddlebrook Drive

12811 Saddlebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glenmont
See all
Wheaton-Glenmont
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

12811 Saddlebrook Drive, Glenmont, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Home with NEW KITCHEN less than 1 Mile to METRO - Spacious single family home located on a quiet lot close to parks, shopping, schools, METRO (approximately 1 mile) and more!

Main Level:
Large Entry Foyer
Formal Living Room
Formal Dining Room
NEW Table-Space Kitchen
Powder Room
Family Room with Fireplace and exit to Patio

Upper Level:
4 Spacious Bedrooms
2 Full Bathrooms

Lower Level:
Huge storage/utility room

For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820
NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.
Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050
Equal Housing Opportunity

This is a Non-Smoking Property
Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. 20 lb. maximum weight.

(RLNE3150422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12811 Saddlebrook Drive have any available units?
12811 Saddlebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenmont, MD.
What amenities does 12811 Saddlebrook Drive have?
Some of 12811 Saddlebrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12811 Saddlebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12811 Saddlebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12811 Saddlebrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12811 Saddlebrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12811 Saddlebrook Drive offer parking?
No, 12811 Saddlebrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12811 Saddlebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12811 Saddlebrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12811 Saddlebrook Drive have a pool?
No, 12811 Saddlebrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12811 Saddlebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 12811 Saddlebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12811 Saddlebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12811 Saddlebrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12811 Saddlebrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12811 Saddlebrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark Glenmont Station
2301 Glenallan Ave
Glenmont, MD 20906

Similar Pages

Glenmont Apartments with BalconyGlenmont Apartments with Parking
Glenmont Apartments with PoolGlenmont Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Glenmont Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VA
Cheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDRose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America