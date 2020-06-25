12811 Saddlebrook Drive

Amenities
Large Home with NEW KITCHEN less than 1 Mile to METRO - Spacious single family home located on a quiet lot close to parks, shopping, schools, METRO (approximately 1 mile) and more!
Main Level:
Large Entry Foyer
Formal Living Room
Formal Dining Room
NEW Table-Space Kitchen
Powder Room
Family Room with Fireplace and exit to Patio
Upper Level:
4 Spacious Bedrooms
2 Full Bathrooms
Lower Level:
Huge storage/utility room
For more information or to schedule an appointment to view the property, please call Natalie Halem 301-655-3820
NOTE: If you are interested in the property and submit a rental application, there is a non-refundable application fee of $40.00 for each adult applicant/occupant.
Menkis Real Estate Main Office: 301-946-4050
Equal Housing Opportunity
This is a Non-Smoking Property
Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. 20 lb. maximum weight.
(RLNE3150422)