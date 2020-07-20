1112 Sanctuary Ct

Amenities
Available 07/15/19 Gorgeous 5 BR/3.5 BA Single Family Home in Silver Spring with attached 2 car garage. This home opens to beautiful hardwood flooring with immediate access to a sitting room, separate living and spacious dining room. An eat in kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with breakfast bar and an attached sun room. The upper level has 3 spacious carpeted bedrooms and the master. The master bedroom has tray ceilings, walk in closet and recessed lighting. The master bath with a soaking tub and tiled stand up shower enclosure with bench. The lower level of the home has a wet bar and additional room to use.
Community offers a pool, a clubhouse, and a playground.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com
https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4917452)