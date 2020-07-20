All apartments in Glenmont
1112 Sanctuary Ct

1112 Sanctuary Court · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Sanctuary Court, Glenmont, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Available 07/15/19 Gorgeous 5 BR/3.5 BA Single Family Home in Silver Spring with attached 2 car garage. This home opens to beautiful hardwood flooring with immediate access to a sitting room, separate living and spacious dining room. An eat in kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with breakfast bar and an attached sun room. The upper level has 3 spacious carpeted bedrooms and the master. The master bedroom has tray ceilings, walk in closet and recessed lighting. The master bath with a soaking tub and tiled stand up shower enclosure with bench. The lower level of the home has a wet bar and additional room to use.

Community offers a pool, a clubhouse, and a playground.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4917452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Sanctuary Ct have any available units?
1112 Sanctuary Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenmont, MD.
What amenities does 1112 Sanctuary Ct have?
Some of 1112 Sanctuary Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Sanctuary Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Sanctuary Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Sanctuary Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1112 Sanctuary Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenmont.
Does 1112 Sanctuary Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1112 Sanctuary Ct offers parking.
Does 1112 Sanctuary Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Sanctuary Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Sanctuary Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1112 Sanctuary Ct has a pool.
Does 1112 Sanctuary Ct have accessible units?
No, 1112 Sanctuary Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Sanctuary Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1112 Sanctuary Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 Sanctuary Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 Sanctuary Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
