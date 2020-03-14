All apartments in Glenarden
9311 GEATON PARK PLACE

9311 Geaton Park Place · No Longer Available
Location

9311 Geaton Park Place, Glenarden, MD 20706
Glenarden

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
This wonderful move in ready town house is in the amenity rich community of Woodmore Town Centre, it is conveniently located near the pool and community center. It boast 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Practically new at less than 2 years old. It features a huge granite island in the sparkling open kitchen with all stainless appliances and an abundance of cabinets. Convenient to retail, shopping, entertainment, military bases and major travel routes (95, 295 and 50). Less then 2 miles to the Metro and a local bus stop is nearby. Enjoy energy savings with the installed solar panels.Also listed for sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9311 GEATON PARK PLACE have any available units?
9311 GEATON PARK PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenarden, MD.
What amenities does 9311 GEATON PARK PLACE have?
Some of 9311 GEATON PARK PLACE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9311 GEATON PARK PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9311 GEATON PARK PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9311 GEATON PARK PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9311 GEATON PARK PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenarden.
Does 9311 GEATON PARK PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 9311 GEATON PARK PLACE offers parking.
Does 9311 GEATON PARK PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9311 GEATON PARK PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9311 GEATON PARK PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 9311 GEATON PARK PLACE has a pool.
Does 9311 GEATON PARK PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9311 GEATON PARK PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9311 GEATON PARK PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9311 GEATON PARK PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9311 GEATON PARK PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9311 GEATON PARK PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
