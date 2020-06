Amenities

parking some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Lovely 2 Level Colonial With 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths Available Now! Two level home with 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath on the main level, 2 Bedrooms and 1 full bath on upper level. Huge yard, gated for privacy. Water, electric lawn care and trash included in the rent!! Tenant pays Gas. Gated parking on property for no more than 2 vehicles . Close to shopping, metro and public transportation. Available for immediate move in. Schedule a private tour today! **650 Minimum Credit Score Required**