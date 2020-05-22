806 Neptune Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Nice 3 Bed/2 Bath Townhouse in Oxon Hill! A spacious living room with laminate hardwood flooring and a separated dining room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated cabinetry, and granite countertops and direct access to your backyard! Upstairs is two huge bedrooms with ample closet space and an updated full bathroom with a shower/tub combo! Downstairs is a fully finished basement with a separated third bedroom, another full bathroom with updated tiling throughout, a full size washer and dryer and additional storage space!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



