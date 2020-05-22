All apartments in Glassmanor
806 Neptune Ave

806 Neptune Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

806 Neptune Avenue, Glassmanor, MD 20745
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Nice 3 Bed/2 Bath Townhouse in Oxon Hill! A spacious living room with laminate hardwood flooring and a separated dining room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, updated cabinetry, and granite countertops and direct access to your backyard! Upstairs is two huge bedrooms with ample closet space and an updated full bathroom with a shower/tub combo! Downstairs is a fully finished basement with a separated third bedroom, another full bathroom with updated tiling throughout, a full size washer and dryer and additional storage space!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5719295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Neptune Ave have any available units?
806 Neptune Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glassmanor, MD.
What amenities does 806 Neptune Ave have?
Some of 806 Neptune Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Neptune Ave currently offering any rent specials?
806 Neptune Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Neptune Ave pet-friendly?
No, 806 Neptune Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassmanor.
Does 806 Neptune Ave offer parking?
No, 806 Neptune Ave does not offer parking.
Does 806 Neptune Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 Neptune Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Neptune Ave have a pool?
No, 806 Neptune Ave does not have a pool.
Does 806 Neptune Ave have accessible units?
No, 806 Neptune Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Neptune Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 806 Neptune Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 806 Neptune Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 806 Neptune Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

