Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking

Two-Bedroom Rowhome available in Virginia Landing! Gourmet kitchen with an island and granite countertops, private parking with inside access, laundry on the upper level. Tons of living space in this unit! The option of having the place furnished is available.