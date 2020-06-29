5102 Brookside Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3Bd/3Bth Completely Updated Single Family Home - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this gorgeous 3 Bed/3 Bath completely renovated single-family home on a QUIET cul de sac! This home is completely updated with stainless steel appliances, waterfall quartz island, quartz countertops with chrome handles, stone shower floors, central air, new hardwood floors, and much more! Brand new windows throughout the home and patio door that provide lots of natural light. Patio door leads to a spacious backyard, trees, an upper-level deck, and a two-level storage shed.



Recessed lighting throughout home and chandelier in the kitchen that brings elegance to the home. Master bedroom with an en suite, full bath on the upper level, and a full bath on the lower level! Fireplace with installed TV mount already in place for your fall football games.



Minutes from I495/I295, family-friendly National Harbor & Tanger Outlets, MGM Resort & Casino, and lots of fine dining options. $45 non-refundable application fee. $10 monthly utility and maintenance reduction fee. $99 Move-in fee. Equal Housing opportunity. For showing please contact Regina Jones 703.855.1954.



(RLNE5182097)