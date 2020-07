Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities

Cozy 3 bdrm 1 & 1/2 bath brick front T/House.By the Freeway & Bus stop across the street. 2.5 miles to National Harbor, MGM, Tanger outlets. Minutes to Andrews AFB, DC or VA. Huge Master bdrm with a skylight in bath. Washer, Dryer at the main level. Large kitchen with dishwasher, wired for Cable & Security system. Enclosed backyard with attached shade for storage. Please complete an application at LONG&FOSTER.COM