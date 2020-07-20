All apartments in Garrison
7903 VALLEY MANOR ROAD
Last updated July 20 2020 at 8:02 AM

7903 VALLEY MANOR ROAD

7903 Valley Manor Road · (410) 925-9298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7903 Valley Manor Road, Garrison, MD 21117

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1193 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
Property Amenities
This extremely spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo has been freshly painted and is ready for your furniture with over sized owner's suite that includes a walk-in closet and bath. The spacious 2nd bedroom has access to the the main bath and ample closet space. The kitchen has state of the art appliances including stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher and leads to the dining area which has a balcony off of it for relaxing on those nice evenings. The living room has space for all your furniture and room left over. Their are beautiful hardwood floors throughout whole unit and contemporary light fixtures. Vouchers are extremely and warmly welcomed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7903 VALLEY MANOR ROAD have any available units?
7903 VALLEY MANOR ROAD has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7903 VALLEY MANOR ROAD have?
Some of 7903 VALLEY MANOR ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7903 VALLEY MANOR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7903 VALLEY MANOR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7903 VALLEY MANOR ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7903 VALLEY MANOR ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garrison.
Does 7903 VALLEY MANOR ROAD offer parking?
No, 7903 VALLEY MANOR ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7903 VALLEY MANOR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7903 VALLEY MANOR ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7903 VALLEY MANOR ROAD have a pool?
No, 7903 VALLEY MANOR ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7903 VALLEY MANOR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7903 VALLEY MANOR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7903 VALLEY MANOR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7903 VALLEY MANOR ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7903 VALLEY MANOR ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7903 VALLEY MANOR ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
