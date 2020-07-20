7903 VALLEY MANOR ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

This extremely spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo has been freshly painted and is ready for your furniture with over sized owner's suite that includes a walk-in closet and bath. The spacious 2nd bedroom has access to the the main bath and ample closet space. The kitchen has state of the art appliances including stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher and leads to the dining area which has a balcony off of it for relaxing on those nice evenings. The living room has space for all your furniture and room left over. Their are beautiful hardwood floors throughout whole unit and contemporary light fixtures. Vouchers are extremely and warmly welcomed!