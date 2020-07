Amenities

AVAILABLE JANUARY 11th - 4 BR- 3.5 Bath, Finished basement with Theater room, Deck, Fenced yard, Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, extended family room with gas fireplace, hardwood floors throughout main level and much more. Short drive to Fort Meade, NSA, Coast Guard Station. Minutes to 97. Dog considered with reference and pet fee. TEXT Tom @ 410-703-2221 to schedule your showing.