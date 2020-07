Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated single family! Fresh Paint! Neutral carpet! Large Living Room with Skylight! Kitchen has White Refrigerator with Bottom Freezer, Hardwood Floors, Garden Window, Recessed Lights and a Slider to the Deck! Huge Bedroom and full bath! Stackable Washer and Dryer! New Blinds! Wired for Cable, Sun Room with Ceiling Fan, Door to Large Deck and Back Yard, Plus Plenty of Parking! Easy access to Rte 32, Ft. Meade, NSA! No Pets Allowed.