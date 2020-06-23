Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

405 Christopher Avenue (Unit #39) Available 07/17/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom Condo in Gaithersburg! - Amazing 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo in Gaithersburg. This must see property comes with custom tiled floors, a spacious living room and separate dining room! Huge kitchen with upgraded appliances, ample counter/cabinet space, and a dishwasher! Three large bedrooms with ample closet space including a master bedroom with a full size master bathroom! There is another full size bathroom with a linen closet for additional storage. There is also a full size stackable washer/dryer for added convenience.



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



