All apartments in Gaithersburg
Find more places like 405 Christopher Avenue (Unit #39).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gaithersburg, MD
/
405 Christopher Avenue (Unit #39)
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:10 AM

405 Christopher Avenue (Unit #39)

405 Christopher Avenue · (240) 319-8938
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gaithersburg
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

405 Christopher Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 405 Christopher Avenue (Unit #39) · Avail. Jul 17

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1287 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
405 Christopher Avenue (Unit #39) Available 07/17/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom Condo in Gaithersburg! - Amazing 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Condo in Gaithersburg. This must see property comes with custom tiled floors, a spacious living room and separate dining room! Huge kitchen with upgraded appliances, ample counter/cabinet space, and a dishwasher! Three large bedrooms with ample closet space including a master bedroom with a full size master bathroom! There is another full size bathroom with a linen closet for additional storage. There is also a full size stackable washer/dryer for added convenience.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4333753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Christopher Avenue (Unit #39) have any available units?
405 Christopher Avenue (Unit #39) has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gaithersburg, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gaithersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 Christopher Avenue (Unit #39) have?
Some of 405 Christopher Avenue (Unit #39)'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Christopher Avenue (Unit #39) currently offering any rent specials?
405 Christopher Avenue (Unit #39) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Christopher Avenue (Unit #39) pet-friendly?
No, 405 Christopher Avenue (Unit #39) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaithersburg.
Does 405 Christopher Avenue (Unit #39) offer parking?
No, 405 Christopher Avenue (Unit #39) does not offer parking.
Does 405 Christopher Avenue (Unit #39) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 Christopher Avenue (Unit #39) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Christopher Avenue (Unit #39) have a pool?
No, 405 Christopher Avenue (Unit #39) does not have a pool.
Does 405 Christopher Avenue (Unit #39) have accessible units?
No, 405 Christopher Avenue (Unit #39) does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Christopher Avenue (Unit #39) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Christopher Avenue (Unit #39) has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 405 Christopher Avenue (Unit #39)?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

eaves Washingtonian Center
15717 Winners Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Spring Ridge Apartments
374 N Summit Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Residences at Rio
9890 Washington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
17 Barkley Apartments
17 Barkley Ln
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20877
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd
Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Sawyer Flats
9806 Mahogany Dr
Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Similar Pages

Gaithersburg 1 BedroomsGaithersburg 2 Bedrooms
Gaithersburg Apartments with ParkingGaithersburg Pet Friendly Places
Gaithersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Frederick, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity