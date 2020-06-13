/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 AM
183 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fulton, MD
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
$
40 Units Available
The Vine
10945 Price Manor Way, Fulton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,982
1534 sqft
About 15 minutes from Downtown Columbus in a wooded area. Luxury apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open kitchens and granite countertops. On-site yoga facility, resort-like pool, tech lounge and bike storage. Stunning views.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8994 TAWES STREET
8994 Tawes Street, Fulton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
3300 sqft
Well maintained NV townhome with detached garage. Huge lower level recreation space, den and full bath. Upgraded kitchen with oversized island overlooking family room, breakfast area and large deck.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
11120 RADCLIFF LANE
11120 Radcliff Lane, Fulton, MD
Gorgeous 4BR/4.5BA end-unit town home located in highly sought after West Side section of Maple Lawn. . Beautiful hardwood floors and high-end finishes throughout.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8921 TAWES STREET
8921 Tawes Street, Fulton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2904 sqft
NEW appliances! Well kept move-in ready luxurious 3-level townhouse located in the very desirable Maple Lawn community. This bright, sunny, and spacious home features 3 bedrooms, 3 full & 1 half baths, and two detached garages! All above grade.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
8227 SOUTH MAPLE LAWN BLVD
8227 South Maple Lawn Boulevard, Fulton, MD
ALMOST NEW TYLER STYLE ,1ST HAND FOR RENT ,SUPERB LIVING IN MAPLE LAWN. 10 FTCEILINGS ON MAIN LEVEL. GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN CABINETS.GRANITE. HUGE KITCHEN ISLAND. BUTLER'S. 6 BDR 5.1/2W/FULL BATH, REC ROOM ATBASEMENT.
Results within 5 miles of Fulton
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Oakland Mills
36 Units Available
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1203 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
8 Units Available
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodvale Apartments in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
10 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
$
Kings Contrivance
16 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1100 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Columbia
34 Units Available
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,626
1400 sqft
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia is Silver LEED Certified and its interiors are as modern as you expect in an urban home. Wood-style flooring with updated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
14 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,580
1404 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
$
Harpers Choice
8 Units Available
Harpers Forest
5980 Turnabout Ln, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1350 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with on-site laundry, playground, 24-hour maintenance, and ample parking. Air-conditioned units boast energy-efficient appliances and wall-to-wall carpeting. Close to Highway 29, I-70, and I-95.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Downtown Columbia
163 Units Available
Juniper
6000 Merriweather Drive, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,223
1398 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Juniper in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
25 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1453 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
$
Savage - Guilford
6 Units Available
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1180 sqft
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Country Place
3900 Blackburn Ln, Burtonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1196 sqft
Fitness center, outdoor pool, and dog park in handsome apartment community. Units offer lots of space with large windows for ample natural lighting. Just off Route 29 and minutes from dining at Cuba De Ayer.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1330 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hickory Ridge
4 Units Available
Clarys Crossing
11311 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1486 sqft
Close to The Mall in Columbia. Open-concept floor plans featuring private patios. Wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets and black appliances in every apartment. On-site Wi-Fi lounge, coffee bar, fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wilde Lake
33 Units Available
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,898
1357 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
12 Units Available
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1138 sqft
A short walk from Edgewood Neighborhood Park and Highway 29, these apartments feature essential kitchen appliances, walk-in closets and either a balcony or patio. Community facilities include a pool, a playground and guest parking.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Columbia
19 Units Available
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1403 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
$
Wilde Lake
29 Units Available
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1439 sqft
1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with open kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area, car charging and fitness center. Wilde Lake near US-29 and Howard Community College.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
$
Oakland Mills
10 Units Available
Autumn Crest Apartments
5664 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1250 sqft
Apartment community near to Talbot Spring Elementary School and Highway 29. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, ceiling fan, garbage disposal and in-residence laundry. Pet-friendly, with playground. Wheelchair accessible.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated May 8 at 05:14pm
Savage - Guilford
9 Units Available
Monarch Mills
7600 Monarch Mills Way, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1286 sqft
Eco-conscious living in Monarch Mills, close to Fort Meade and I-95. Garden-style apartments feature fitted kitchens, Energy Star appliances, fireplaces, and luxury wood flooring. Resort-style pool, volleyball court, putting green, and fitness center on-site.
