8994 TAWES STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Well maintained NV townhome with detached garage. Huge lower level recreation space, den and full bath with brand new carpet. Upgraded kitchen with oversized island overlooking family room, and breakfast area. Spacious living room and dining room offer plenty of room for entertaining. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. Upper level offers huge owner's suite with upgraded bath and two walk-in closets. Two additional bedrooms, hall bath and laundry room complete the upper level. Close to commuter routes and all of Maple Lawn's wonderful amenities, shopping and dining. Pets considered on a case by case basis.