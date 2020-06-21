All apartments in Fulton
8994 TAWES STREET
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:35 AM

8994 TAWES STREET

8994 Tawes Street · (410) 730-6100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8994 Tawes Street, Fulton, MD 20759

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Well maintained NV townhome with detached garage. Huge lower level recreation space, den and full bath with brand new carpet. Upgraded kitchen with oversized island overlooking family room, and breakfast area. Spacious living room and dining room offer plenty of room for entertaining. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level. Upper level offers huge owner's suite with upgraded bath and two walk-in closets. Two additional bedrooms, hall bath and laundry room complete the upper level. Close to commuter routes and all of Maple Lawn's wonderful amenities, shopping and dining. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8994 TAWES STREET have any available units?
8994 TAWES STREET has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8994 TAWES STREET have?
Some of 8994 TAWES STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8994 TAWES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8994 TAWES STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8994 TAWES STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 8994 TAWES STREET is pet friendly.
Does 8994 TAWES STREET offer parking?
Yes, 8994 TAWES STREET does offer parking.
Does 8994 TAWES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8994 TAWES STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8994 TAWES STREET have a pool?
No, 8994 TAWES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8994 TAWES STREET have accessible units?
No, 8994 TAWES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8994 TAWES STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8994 TAWES STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8994 TAWES STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8994 TAWES STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
