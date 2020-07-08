All apartments in Fulton
Find more places like 8216 PORTS LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton, MD
/
8216 PORTS LANE
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:37 AM

8216 PORTS LANE

8216 Ports Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fulton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8216 Ports Lane, Fulton, MD 20759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
key fob access
tennis court
Welcome to this stately and elegant end-unit townhome with over 3,700 SF on 3 levels, located in sought-after Maple Lawn Westside District! This Dupont model built by Williamsburg Homes offers 9 ft ceilings on all 3 floors, 3.5 inch door casings and 5.5 inch base molding, wonderful open floor plan with double hung Low-E windows with transom above providing lots of natural lights in every room. Some of the outstanding quality and features include brick front elevation with brick stoop, and covered front entryway; rich 5 inch width hardwood flooring throughout the main level, second floor hallway, and oak staircase leading up to the second floor with carpet runner; gourmet kitchen with 3rd upgrade granite counter tops, tile back-splash, large center island, pantry, breakfast nook, upgraded antique white cabinets with pull-out shelves and drawers with soft close feature, stainless steel appliances, 5-burner gas cook-top with matching cabinet wood covered exhaust hood, recessed lights + rough-ins for 3 pendant lights above center island; family room with slate surround gas fireplace and Yorktown painted mantle, atrium door to private, fenced paver patio and gate; 2-car attached garage with automatic garage door openers and keyless entry keypad; living room and dining features beautiful crown molding and also chair rail and bay window in dining room. Second floor has owner~s suite with 2 walk-in closets, ceiling fan, sumptuous master bathroom with upgraded tile, walk-in shower with seat and soaking tub; bedroom #2 also has walk-in closet and private in-suite bathroom; laundry room with front-loading washer & dryer. Third level has 2 additional large bedrooms separated by spacious (19.5 x 21.2) loft or 2nd family room between bedroom #3 with walk-in closet and private full bath, bedroom #4 with walk-in closet and in-suite full bathroom. There is hardwired Vintage security system, smoke & carbon monoxide detectors, fire sprinkler system, 2-Zone heating & cooling (gas & heat pump), gas hot water heater, choice of Verizon FIOS or Comcast for internet & TV. You can enjoy all the amenities Maple Lawn has to offer, including club house, playground, picnic pavilions, fitness room, tennis, pool, basketball, soccer field, walking trails, dog park, and more! There is ML Facebook, newsletters, and community events & classes for children & adults throughout the year. Also listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8216 PORTS LANE have any available units?
8216 PORTS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton, MD.
What amenities does 8216 PORTS LANE have?
Some of 8216 PORTS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8216 PORTS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8216 PORTS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8216 PORTS LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8216 PORTS LANE is pet friendly.
Does 8216 PORTS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8216 PORTS LANE offers parking.
Does 8216 PORTS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8216 PORTS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8216 PORTS LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8216 PORTS LANE has a pool.
Does 8216 PORTS LANE have accessible units?
No, 8216 PORTS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8216 PORTS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8216 PORTS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8216 PORTS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8216 PORTS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vine
10945 Price Manor Way
Fulton, MD 20759

Similar Pages

Fulton 1 BedroomsFulton 2 Bedrooms
Fulton Apartments with PoolFulton Dog Friendly Apartments
Fulton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDCoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MD
Mitchellville, MDCloverly, MDGreat Falls, VASeverna Park, MDEldersburg, MDWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College