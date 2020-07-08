8216 PORTS LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access key fob access tennis court

Welcome to this stately and elegant end-unit townhome with over 3,700 SF on 3 levels, located in sought-after Maple Lawn Westside District! This Dupont model built by Williamsburg Homes offers 9 ft ceilings on all 3 floors, 3.5 inch door casings and 5.5 inch base molding, wonderful open floor plan with double hung Low-E windows with transom above providing lots of natural lights in every room. Some of the outstanding quality and features include brick front elevation with brick stoop, and covered front entryway; rich 5 inch width hardwood flooring throughout the main level, second floor hallway, and oak staircase leading up to the second floor with carpet runner; gourmet kitchen with 3rd upgrade granite counter tops, tile back-splash, large center island, pantry, breakfast nook, upgraded antique white cabinets with pull-out shelves and drawers with soft close feature, stainless steel appliances, 5-burner gas cook-top with matching cabinet wood covered exhaust hood, recessed lights + rough-ins for 3 pendant lights above center island; family room with slate surround gas fireplace and Yorktown painted mantle, atrium door to private, fenced paver patio and gate; 2-car attached garage with automatic garage door openers and keyless entry keypad; living room and dining features beautiful crown molding and also chair rail and bay window in dining room. Second floor has owner~s suite with 2 walk-in closets, ceiling fan, sumptuous master bathroom with upgraded tile, walk-in shower with seat and soaking tub; bedroom #2 also has walk-in closet and private in-suite bathroom; laundry room with front-loading washer & dryer. Third level has 2 additional large bedrooms separated by spacious (19.5 x 21.2) loft or 2nd family room between bedroom #3 with walk-in closet and private full bath, bedroom #4 with walk-in closet and in-suite full bathroom. There is hardwired Vintage security system, smoke & carbon monoxide detectors, fire sprinkler system, 2-Zone heating & cooling (gas & heat pump), gas hot water heater, choice of Verizon FIOS or Comcast for internet & TV. You can enjoy all the amenities Maple Lawn has to offer, including club house, playground, picnic pavilions, fitness room, tennis, pool, basketball, soccer field, walking trails, dog park, and more! There is ML Facebook, newsletters, and community events & classes for children & adults throughout the year. Also listed for sale.