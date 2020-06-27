All apartments in Fulton
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

7821 TILGHMAN STREET

7821 Tilghman Street · No Longer Available
Location

7821 Tilghman Street, Fulton, MD 20759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Welcomed by a gracious foyer, the entry level hosts a sun lit study with French doors, which can easily double as a private guest room, large storage closet and a full bath! The main level features a modern open floor plan, ideal for entertaining, including spacious formals with gleaming hardwood floors, tray ceilings and elegant crown molding, and light filled, open kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, island with breakfast bar, and sunny breakfast nook, adjacent to cozy family room with access to Trex deck! Comfy sleeping quarters on upper level include a luxe Owner's suite with two walk in closets, tranquil sitting area with large, bright windows and spa bath with soaking tub and double vanity. Expansive lower level rec room features loft 13' ceilings and walks out to custom patio! Unmatched community amenities including swimming pool, fitness center, tennis and basketball courts, dog parks, walking paths, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7821 TILGHMAN STREET have any available units?
7821 TILGHMAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton, MD.
What amenities does 7821 TILGHMAN STREET have?
Some of 7821 TILGHMAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7821 TILGHMAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7821 TILGHMAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7821 TILGHMAN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 7821 TILGHMAN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 7821 TILGHMAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7821 TILGHMAN STREET offers parking.
Does 7821 TILGHMAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7821 TILGHMAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7821 TILGHMAN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 7821 TILGHMAN STREET has a pool.
Does 7821 TILGHMAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 7821 TILGHMAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7821 TILGHMAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7821 TILGHMAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7821 TILGHMAN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7821 TILGHMAN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
