7821 TILGHMAN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court dog park gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Welcomed by a gracious foyer, the entry level hosts a sun lit study with French doors, which can easily double as a private guest room, large storage closet and a full bath! The main level features a modern open floor plan, ideal for entertaining, including spacious formals with gleaming hardwood floors, tray ceilings and elegant crown molding, and light filled, open kitchen boasting stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, island with breakfast bar, and sunny breakfast nook, adjacent to cozy family room with access to Trex deck! Comfy sleeping quarters on upper level include a luxe Owner's suite with two walk in closets, tranquil sitting area with large, bright windows and spa bath with soaking tub and double vanity. Expansive lower level rec room features loft 13' ceilings and walks out to custom patio! Unmatched community amenities including swimming pool, fitness center, tennis and basketball courts, dog parks, walking paths, shopping and dining.