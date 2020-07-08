7643 MIDTOWN RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Beautiful Colonial located in the coveted Maple Lawn community of Fulton. Gleaming hardwood floors and a grand two story foyer with architectural columns highlight this stately entrance. Formal living and dining rooms boasting crown molding, chair railing and box wainscoting, provide the perfect ambiance for intimate gatherings. The gourmet kitchen features an oversized island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch cabinets, wine storage, planning station and mosaic tile backsplash. Off kitchen family room boasts built in bookshelves, a gas fireplace in an elegant pale stone setting and offers access to the back yard. Spacious master suite with custom walk in closet and luxury bath showcasing a jetted tub, dual vanity and separate shower. Three bedrooms with walk in closets and a laundry room complete the upper level sleeping quarters. Finished lower level includes a large game room and full bath. Privacy fenced yard with slate patio and landscaping. Maple Lawn community offers a swimming pool, club house, sports courts, fitness room, tot lots and more!