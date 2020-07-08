All apartments in Fulton
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

7643 MIDTOWN RD

7643 Midtown Road · No Longer Available
Location

7643 Midtown Road, Fulton, MD 20759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful Colonial located in the coveted Maple Lawn community of Fulton. Gleaming hardwood floors and a grand two story foyer with architectural columns highlight this stately entrance. Formal living and dining rooms boasting crown molding, chair railing and box wainscoting, provide the perfect ambiance for intimate gatherings. The gourmet kitchen features an oversized island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 42 inch cabinets, wine storage, planning station and mosaic tile backsplash. Off kitchen family room boasts built in bookshelves, a gas fireplace in an elegant pale stone setting and offers access to the back yard. Spacious master suite with custom walk in closet and luxury bath showcasing a jetted tub, dual vanity and separate shower. Three bedrooms with walk in closets and a laundry room complete the upper level sleeping quarters. Finished lower level includes a large game room and full bath. Privacy fenced yard with slate patio and landscaping. Maple Lawn community offers a swimming pool, club house, sports courts, fitness room, tot lots and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7643 MIDTOWN RD have any available units?
7643 MIDTOWN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton, MD.
What amenities does 7643 MIDTOWN RD have?
Some of 7643 MIDTOWN RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7643 MIDTOWN RD currently offering any rent specials?
7643 MIDTOWN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7643 MIDTOWN RD pet-friendly?
No, 7643 MIDTOWN RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton.
Does 7643 MIDTOWN RD offer parking?
Yes, 7643 MIDTOWN RD offers parking.
Does 7643 MIDTOWN RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7643 MIDTOWN RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7643 MIDTOWN RD have a pool?
Yes, 7643 MIDTOWN RD has a pool.
Does 7643 MIDTOWN RD have accessible units?
No, 7643 MIDTOWN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 7643 MIDTOWN RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7643 MIDTOWN RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7643 MIDTOWN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7643 MIDTOWN RD does not have units with air conditioning.

