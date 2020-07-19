7626 Midtown Rd

Amenities
Take advantage of this short-term lease on Madisons West Side! Sublet from May 1 until June 30th, with options to extend the lease further. Minutes from Epic, Cuna, UW Hospitals and much more! We are a smoke-free community!
Features: Heated Underground Garage Parking Space, Outdoor Parking, High Speed Internet Access, In-Unit Washer/Dryer, Air Conditioning, Heating, Ceiling Fans, Smoke Free, Cable Ready, Alarm, Spacious Storage Unit included, Intercom, Sprinkler System, Balcony Overlooking Scenic Wooded View
Kitchen: Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Ice Maker, Microwave, Oven Range, Refrigerator
Living Space: Carpet, Vaulted Ceiling
Downstairs Bedroom: Large Room, Picture Window, Double Closet
Downstairs Bathroom: Double Vanities, Tub/Shower, Linen Closet
Lofted Bedroom: Skylight, Walk-In Closet, Upstairs Washer/Dryer
Upstairs Bathroom: Single Vanity, Large Shower
Apartment Complex Amenities: Take advantage of everything the private clubhouse has to offer-gleaming outdoor salt-water pool with waterfall and sundeck, 24-hour fitness center, billiards / media room, complimentary tanning, business center and Cyber Lounge. Outdoor entertainment areas: Fire pit with generous seating; poolside fireplace; poolside indoor/outdoor kitchen with granite bar and gourmet grill. Schedule an appointment in our salon for professional hair and massage therapy services. Heated underground parking, elevators, and video accessed entrances add to your comfort and convenience. Located on the edge of Madisons thriving west side, Province Hill is set into a densely wooded hillside and adjacent to vast natural park land. Province Hill is so filled with diversions and conveniences, youll find that staying home feels like getting away.