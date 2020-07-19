All apartments in Fulton
Last updated March 19 2019

7626 Midtown Rd

7626 Midtown Road · No Longer Available
Location

7626 Midtown Road, Fulton, MD 20759

Amenities

Take advantage of this short-term lease on Madisons West Side! Sublet from May 1 until June 30th, with options to extend the lease further. Minutes from Epic, Cuna, UW Hospitals and much more! We are a smoke-free community!

Features: Heated Underground Garage Parking Space, Outdoor Parking, High Speed Internet Access, In-Unit Washer/Dryer, Air Conditioning, Heating, Ceiling Fans, Smoke Free, Cable Ready, Alarm, Spacious Storage Unit included, Intercom, Sprinkler System, Balcony Overlooking Scenic Wooded View

Kitchen: Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Ice Maker, Microwave, Oven Range, Refrigerator

Living Space: Carpet, Vaulted Ceiling

Downstairs Bedroom: Large Room, Picture Window, Double Closet

Downstairs Bathroom: Double Vanities, Tub/Shower, Linen Closet

Lofted Bedroom: Skylight, Walk-In Closet, Upstairs Washer/Dryer

Upstairs Bathroom: Single Vanity, Large Shower

Apartment Complex Amenities: Take advantage of everything the private clubhouse has to offer-gleaming outdoor salt-water pool with waterfall and sundeck, 24-hour fitness center, billiards / media room, complimentary tanning, business center and Cyber Lounge. Outdoor entertainment areas: Fire pit with generous seating; poolside fireplace; poolside indoor/outdoor kitchen with granite bar and gourmet grill. Schedule an appointment in our salon for professional hair and massage therapy services. Heated underground parking, elevators, and video accessed entrances add to your comfort and convenience. Located on the edge of Madisons thriving west side, Province Hill is set into a densely wooded hillside and adjacent to vast natural park land. Province Hill is so filled with diversions and conveniences, youll find that staying home feels like getting away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7626 Midtown Rd have any available units?
7626 Midtown Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton, MD.
What amenities does 7626 Midtown Rd have?
Some of 7626 Midtown Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7626 Midtown Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7626 Midtown Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7626 Midtown Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7626 Midtown Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton.
Does 7626 Midtown Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7626 Midtown Rd offers parking.
Does 7626 Midtown Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7626 Midtown Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7626 Midtown Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7626 Midtown Rd has a pool.
Does 7626 Midtown Rd have accessible units?
No, 7626 Midtown Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7626 Midtown Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7626 Midtown Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 7626 Midtown Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7626 Midtown Rd has units with air conditioning.
