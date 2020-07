Amenities

Brand New! Fully loaded top of the line upgrades. Heavy duty GE Stainless steel appliances, Level 3 Granites, Maple Hardwood floors, Ceramic tiles, Energy savings windows, walkout basement, single family located in Fulton! Master bed with walk in closet !Pressure treated deck is being installed. Circular driveway. All top rated schools within a mile! Easy access to Rt 29,95,108. Ready to move in. Come and checkout yourself!