Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

ROOM FOR RENT. Ground level private 1 bedroom and 1 full bath for rent from Bozzuto red maple 2 level condo in Maple Lawn. 2nd floor is owner occupied. Right across to the community outdoor pool, clubhouse, gym, tennis court, basketball court and walking distance to the shopping, restaurants and 1 mile from PARK and RIDE going to DC Metro area. All the neighborhood amenities and utilities are included.