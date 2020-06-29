All apartments in Fulton
Last updated March 12 2020 at 9:49 AM

11327 HARRISON ST

11327 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

11327 Harrison Street, Fulton, MD 20759

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
garage
media room
tennis court
Beautiful 4 level Luxury end unit Townhome in sought after Maple Lawn! Majestic pillars on front porch. Open floor plan, lovely hardwood floors, crown molding, 9+ft. ceiling, ceiling tray, chair railing. Formal living and dining rooms perfect for entertaining. Kitchen offers granite countertop, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, center island. Large master suite with a large walk-in closet and a luxury bath, double vanity, glass-enclosed shower, and soaking tub. Fourth level complemented with a spacious family room with the view of Maple Lawn. Fully finished basement with a warming kitchen with granite countertop, a media room, and a bonus room with a full bath. Lots of storage space. 2.5 car garage. Fenced patio area. Gym, Community center, library, event room, basketball court, tennis court, dog parks. Walking distance to a 24/7 grocery store, gourmet restaurants, and shops. This house has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11327 HARRISON ST have any available units?
11327 HARRISON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton, MD.
What amenities does 11327 HARRISON ST have?
Some of 11327 HARRISON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11327 HARRISON ST currently offering any rent specials?
11327 HARRISON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11327 HARRISON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 11327 HARRISON ST is pet friendly.
Does 11327 HARRISON ST offer parking?
Yes, 11327 HARRISON ST offers parking.
Does 11327 HARRISON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11327 HARRISON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11327 HARRISON ST have a pool?
No, 11327 HARRISON ST does not have a pool.
Does 11327 HARRISON ST have accessible units?
No, 11327 HARRISON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 11327 HARRISON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11327 HARRISON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 11327 HARRISON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 11327 HARRISON ST does not have units with air conditioning.

