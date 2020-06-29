11327 HARRISON ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym parking garage media room tennis court

Beautiful 4 level Luxury end unit Townhome in sought after Maple Lawn! Majestic pillars on front porch. Open floor plan, lovely hardwood floors, crown molding, 9+ft. ceiling, ceiling tray, chair railing. Formal living and dining rooms perfect for entertaining. Kitchen offers granite countertop, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, center island. Large master suite with a large walk-in closet and a luxury bath, double vanity, glass-enclosed shower, and soaking tub. Fourth level complemented with a spacious family room with the view of Maple Lawn. Fully finished basement with a warming kitchen with granite countertop, a media room, and a bonus room with a full bath. Lots of storage space. 2.5 car garage. Fenced patio area. Gym, Community center, library, event room, basketball court, tennis court, dog parks. Walking distance to a 24/7 grocery store, gourmet restaurants, and shops. This house has it all!