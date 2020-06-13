426 Apartments for rent in Friendship Heights Village, MD with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5500 Friendship Blvd 1008N
5500 Friendship Boulevard, Friendship Heights Village, MD
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1245 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo in Chevy Chase/Friendship Heights with balcony and parking - Gorgeous City Condo with Sunny Panoramic Views of the Park, City Skyline and the entire Friendship Heights/Chevy Chase landscape.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4515 WILLARD AVENUE
4515 Willard Avenue, Friendship Heights Village, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1586 sqft
Rarely available 3 bedroom 2 full bath corner apartment with amazing views from every room and great light.
Results within 1 mile of Friendship Heights Village
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Chevy Chase-DC
22 Units Available
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,861
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,981
970 sqft
New apartments are a short walk to the Friendship Heights Metro Station as well as many shops and dining. Infinity pool, rooftop deck, 24-hour gym, dog park and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave, Bethesda, MD
Studio
$1,542
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
1193 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature plush carpet, appliances, wheelchair accessibility. Amenities include 24-hour fitness studio, concierge services, fireside lounge and on-site Starbucks. Located near Friendship Village, Woodacres Park and Westmoreland Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chevy Chase-DC
3 Units Available
Livingston
5437 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,430
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
625 sqft
Enjoy the culture of D.C. while living in these studio and one-bedroom apartments. Updated kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and on-site laundry. Shop and dine in Friendship Heights and along the Connecticut Avenue Corridor.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chevy Chase-DC
1 Unit Available
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
979 sqft
Unique apartments available in charming Chevy Chase neighborhood. Close to Friendship Heights Metro Station. On-site laundry and garage parking. Maintenance on call around-the-clock. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
3 Units Available
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,095
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury building with units that have microwaves, ranges and front-load washer/dryer sets. Ultra-convenient amenities include bike parking, Zipcar and concierge. Excellent location in Tenleytown close to Kitty O'Sheas, Perl Perl and Rock Creek Park.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chevy Chase-DC
1 Unit Available
5410 Connecticut Ave NW #316
5410 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,700
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright & Spacous 1BR Home - Utilities Inc!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this bright and spacious one bedroom home on Connecticut Ave NW!!! Large open living/dining space with big windows and lots of natural light.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
1 Unit Available
4715 BRANDYWINE ST NW
4715 Brandywine Street Northwest, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
The newly renovated and expanded home is in a great location in AU Park, close to Friendship Heights, Tenleytown and Spring Valley. The welcoming front porch leads to a spacious living room with fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
5217 Westbard Ave
5217 Westbard Avenue, Bethesda, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
3 sqft
CARE FREE LIVING AT ITS BEST - SPACIOUS GORGEOUS TOWNHOUSE 4 BR 3 1/2 BA OVER 3000 SFT - FLOODED W/LIGHT - FEATURES 3 LEVELS, 9 FEET CEILINGS, HARDWD FLOORS THRU OUT, CROWN &amp; CHAIR MOLDINGS, WET BAR, GORGEOUS KITCHEN -S/S APPLIANCES - GRANITE

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Chevy Chase-DC
1 Unit Available
3800 GARRISON STREET NW
3800 Garrison Street Northwest, Washington, DC
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
3800 sqft
Gorgeous colonial & majestic home with 6BRs 3.5BAs, Office, Garage, Beautiful Yard & Patio Space for Entertaining. Main Level includes a foyer, dining room, living room, sun room/office space, kitchen overlooking the yard, and a powder room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4606 HARRISON STREET
4606 Harrison Street, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2200 sqft
Located on an exceptionally gorgeous street, with a very short bonafide walk to FRIENDSHIP METRO! An open/inviting high level kitchen flows into both a breakfast room and a cathedral ceiling fam room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5203 CROWN ST #2
5203 Crown Street, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Well-maintained all-brick townhome in desired location! Nice wood floors on 1st and 2nd floors. Eat-in Kitchen features granite counters & island. Newer stainless steel appliances. Newer washer & dryer, too. Carpet on bedroom level.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
1 Unit Available
4319 ELLICOTT ST NW
4319 Ellicott Street Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Great stone & brick, 4 BR, 2 1/2 BA light filled home w a wonderful front porch and charming architectural details.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5301 WESTBARD CIR #321
5301 Westbard Circle, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1273 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SUN FILLED SPACIOUS & CAREFREE FREE LIVING - MINUTES TO EVERYWHERE - 2BR, 2BA RENTAL CONDO - BRAND NEW RENOVATED APARTMENT - KITCHEN W/GRANITE & SS APPLIANCES & BATHROOMS- BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS- LOTS OF STORAGE- BRAND NEW WINDOWS & HVAC-

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5101 RIVER ROAD
5101 River Road, Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HIGHLY DESIRABLE ONE BEDROOM ONE FULL BATH CONDO FACING A BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE PROMENADE WITH GARDENS AND WALKING PATH IN THE KENWOOD CONDOMINIUM.
Results within 5 miles of Friendship Heights Village
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
25 Units Available
Wisconsin Place
4440 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
Studio
$2,078
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,991
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,884
1105 sqft
Great location in Friendship Heights between Chevy Chase and Mazza Gallerie. Select from studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments with open kitchens, huge closets and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
131 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,515
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1108 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
21 Units Available
1800 Oak Apartments
1800 N Oak St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,796
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,009
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,521
1019 sqft
Nearby Georgetown and public transportation. Fireplace, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry for convenience. 24-hour gym to stay fit on your schedule. Close to Fort Bennett Park and Whipple Field.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
44 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,819
1314 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Van Ness - Forest Hills
33 Units Available
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,437
673 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,497
1335 sqft
Amenities at 3003 Van Ness are rarely rivaled in Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, media room and Olympic-sized swimming pool, to name a few. Recently renovated and near Connecticut Avenue. Expect 24-hour gym and internet access.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
Columbia Heights
3 Units Available
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,250
647 sqft
Modern apartment homes in a great D.C. location. One-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, soaring ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy fantastic views from the rooftop deck.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
$
Maywood
9 Units Available
Cherry Hill
2120 N Monroe St, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
1411 sqft
Cherry Hill offers premium choices for downtown luxury apartment living in Arlington, Virginia. Offering oversized 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments, many with a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Adams Morgan
15 Units Available
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,257
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
855 sqft
All of the conveniences of Jefferson Avenue and Highway 40 are minutes from this community. Property features a resident lounge and 24-hour gym. Select units have private rooftop terraces.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Friendship Heights Village, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Friendship Heights Village renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

