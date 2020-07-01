/
2 bedroom apartments
305 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Friendship Heights Village, MD
1 Unit Available
4601 N PARK AVENUE
4601 North Park Avenue, Friendship Heights Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1353 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4601 N PARK AVENUE in Friendship Heights Village. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Friendship Heights Village
$
16 Units Available
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
1193 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature plush carpet, appliances, wheelchair accessibility. Amenities include 24-hour fitness studio, concierge services, fireside lounge and on-site Starbucks. Located near Friendship Village, Woodacres Park and Westmoreland Park.
22 Units Available
Chevy Chase-DC
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
970 sqft
New apartments are a short walk to the Friendship Heights Metro Station as well as many shops and dining. Infinity pool, rooftop deck, 24-hour gym, dog park and yoga studio.
25 Units Available
Chevy Chase-DC
The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1114 sqft
Historic charm and modern living join forces in recently renovated apartments featuring ample storage and large windows. The Connecticut Avenue location means easy access to the neighborhood's top restaurants.
1 Unit Available
5325 Westbard Ave
5325 Westbard Avenue, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
946 sqft
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail offers 34 unique floor plans. Youll find an exceptional array of apartment sizes and price ranges from spacious studios to two bedroom / two bathroom apartments. All created with just the right style for you.
1 Unit Available
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
4301 MILITARY ROAD NW
4301 Military Road Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
898 sqft
Stunning two bedroom two bathroom condo or one bedroom and den(second bedroom has no window)ideally located in Friendship Heights close to shops , restaurants and public transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Friendship Heights Village
54 Units Available
Columbia Heights
The Clifton
1315 Clifton Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
851 sqft
The Clifton is located at 1315 Clifton Street NW Washington, DC and is managed by Aria Residential, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
3 Units Available
8600 Apartments
8600 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
920 sqft
Units feature heat and A/C, hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Community has state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry facility. Excellent location close to downtown Silver Spring.
$
12 Units Available
Rock Creek Springs
8000 Eastern Dr, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
848 sqft
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
20 Units Available
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1161 sqft
Easy access to 410 and 384 freeways. In-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community has amenities that include a clubhouse, courtyard and dog park, business center and internet access.
11 Units Available
Cleveland Park
The Elaine
3210 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1081 sqft
Within walking distance to area restaurants and the National Cathedral. Close to the Tenleytown Metro. Apartments include oversized windows with a view, hardwood flooring and open floor plans. Reserved parking provided. Controlled access.
$
12 Units Available
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1013 sqft
Located in a historic area with Art Deco styling. Walk to restaurants, taverns and shopping. Cable-ready units with hardwood floors, blinds, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
$
26 Units Available
National Zoological Park
Connecticut Plaza
2901 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
632 sqft
This property features rooftop decks, on-site restaurant and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have built-in bookshelves, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Community is adjacent to the Smithsonian Zoological Park and near the Naval Observatory.
16 Units Available
The Fields of Bethesda
5079 Bradley Boulevard, Chevy Chase, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
756 sqft
Now Offering In-Person Tours by Appointment Only! Face Masks Required. Newly Reduced Pricing on 2 Bedroom Apartments: For a Limited Time Starting at $1425! Income Restrictions Apply (see below). Contact Leasing Office for More Details.
$
26 Units Available
Core
8621 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,409
887 sqft
Find your sphere of influence at Core, iconic new apartments in the center of Downtown Silver Spring. Work the social circuit - whether reclining poolside on the rooftop or kicking it into high gear at the gym.
65 Units Available
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,861
796 sqft
BOATHOUSE APARTMENTS IN THE HEART OF WASHINGTON DC’S FOGGY BOTTOM Meet Boathouse Apartments, DC’s most connected waterfront apartment building. Located in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood across Virginia Ave from the Watergate Hotel.
$
17 Units Available
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$4,690
1076 sqft
Luxury apartments have high ceilings, modern, airy kitchens, private patio/balconies and spacious walk-in closets. Community features a fitness center, rooftop views, garage parking and a modern game room with billiards.
1 Unit Available
U-Street
Hampton Courts
2013 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
755 sqft
Hampton Courts, constructed in 1926, is an elegant apartment building located in DC’s U Street Corridor.
8 Units Available
Columbia Heights
The Alden
2620 13th St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
600 sqft
Historic building with building-wide WiFi, indoor bike storage and front and backyards. Residents enjoy units that offer cherry cabinets, washer/dryer sets and white oak floors. Located in Columbia Heights, close to Meridian Hill Park.
6 Units Available
Columbia Heights
Highview & Castle Manor
2505 13th St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,629
792 sqft
Located in Columbia Heights and close by to Meridian Hill Park. On-site laundry, gym, bike storage and 24-hour maintenance. Units include hardwood floors, patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
3 Units Available
Dupont Circle
Gables Dupont Circle
1750 P St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,725
1187 sqft
Trendy, walkable Dupont Circle neighborhood with close access to public transportation. Carport and bike storage access. Concierge and 24-hour maintenance. Spacious furnished units with walk-in closets, patio/balcony access and stainless steel appliances.
3 Units Available
Adams Morgan
Kalorama Park
1840 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,471
1217 sqft
Kalorama Park is city living at its finest. Located in the vibrant neighborhood of Adams Morgan, just steps away from eclectic shops, delicious restaurants, and popular nightlife destinations, this apartment building has everything at its fingertips.
$
11 Units Available
Petworth
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1037 sqft
Ideally situated near Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro Station. Stylish apartment community offering panoramic views of the National Cathedral and Washington Monument. Residents' amenities include a courtyard, gym and rooftop terrace with BBQ grilling stations.
$
88 Units Available
Summit Hills
8484 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1054 sqft
Spacious, fully equipped apartment homes close to the metro station. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, community garden, putting green, swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Pet-sitting and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
