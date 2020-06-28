/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 28 2020 at 6:39 AM
203 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Friendship Heights Village, MD
1 of 17
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
4601 N PARK AVENUE
4601 North Park Avenue, Friendship Heights Village, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4601 N PARK AVENUE in Friendship Heights Village. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Friendship Heights Village
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
$
18 Units Available
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail
5325 Westbard Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,351
1193 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature plush carpet, appliances, wheelchair accessibility. Amenities include 24-hour fitness studio, concierge services, fireside lounge and on-site Starbucks. Located near Friendship Village, Woodacres Park and Westmoreland Park.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 28 at 03:38am
$
22 Units Available
Chevy Chase-DC
5333 Connecticut
5333 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,945
970 sqft
New apartments are a short walk to the Friendship Heights Metro Station as well as many shops and dining. Infinity pool, rooftop deck, 24-hour gym, dog park and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 28 at 03:38am
$
27 Units Available
Chevy Chase-DC
The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1114 sqft
Historic charm and modern living join forces in recently renovated apartments featuring ample storage and large windows. The Connecticut Avenue location means easy access to the neighborhood's top restaurants.
1 of 8
Last updated June 27 at 08:43am
1 Unit Available
5325 Westbard Ave
5325 Westbard Avenue, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
946 sqft
The Residences at Capital Crescent Trail offers 34 unique floor plans. Youll find an exceptional array of apartment sizes and price ranges from spacious studios to two bedroom / two bathroom apartments. All created with just the right style for you.
1 of 16
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
5301 WESTBARD CIR #321
5301 Westbard Circle, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1273 sqft
SUN FILLED SPACIOUS & CAREFREE FREE LIVING - MINUTES TO EVERYWHERE - 2BR, 2BA RENTAL CONDO - BRAND NEW RENOVATED APARTMENT - KITCHEN W/GRANITE & SS APPLIANCES & BATHROOMS- BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS- LOTS OF STORAGE- BRAND NEW WINDOWS & HVAC-
1 of 8
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
4301 MILITARY ROAD NW
4301 Military Road Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
898 sqft
Stunning two bedroom two bathroom condo or one bedroom and den(second bedroom has no window)ideally located in Friendship Heights close to shops , restaurants and public transportation.
Results within 5 miles of Friendship Heights Village
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 28 at 06:56am
20 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,819
1224 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 28 at 06:37am
15 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1130 sqft
At Brandywine, located close to shopping and dining along Connecticut Avenue NW, residents have quick access to the Van Ness Red Line. These furnished, pet-friendly apartments include air conditioning and large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 28 at 06:36am
$
23 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda II
4850 Rugby Avenue, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,472
1288 sqft
Now is the time - schedule your apartment tour today! Join us for a VIRTUAL TOUR using FaceTime or Skype, or choose an IN PERSON TOUR following CDC guidelines (with mask and social distancing).
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 28 at 06:36am
$
17 Units Available
Gallery Bethesda
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,189
1128 sqft
Beautiful residential building in downtown Bethesda with a rooftop pool and clubhouse. Apartments can be furnished and feature amenities like granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 28 at 06:34am
19 Units Available
Adams Morgan
The Argonne
1629 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,348
1243 sqft
What makes The Argonne Apartments a great place to live? We're happy you asked. Luxury, quality and style are what make The Argonne Apartments a great place to live.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 28 at 06:15am
$
36 Units Available
Adams Morgan
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
1082 sqft
Restored parquet and a grand piano. Original travertine and modern marble. Discover the renaissance of city living at Modera Sedici, distinguished Washington DC apartments on the venerable grounds of the former Italian Embassy.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 28 at 06:11am
13 Units Available
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
Parc Rosslyn Apartments
1531 N Pierce St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,326
967 sqft
Concierge services, a fitness center and controlled access highlight the many amenities available to residents. Apartments are LEED-certified and feature in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Georgetown University and the Teddy Roosevelt Bridge are nearby.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 28 at 06:11am
34 Units Available
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1197 sqft
Located just steps from Strathmore Arts Center, White Flint Mall, and I-270 and Rockville Pike for convenient commuting. Luxurious units feature granite counters, dishwashers, and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community features pool, gym, and concierge.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 28 at 06:10am
41 Units Available
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1126 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from I-270. Tenants can take advantage of luxurious amenities like in-unit laundry and granite counters. Luxurious complex also features concierge, hot tub, pool, sauna, and wine room.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 28 at 06:04am
4 Units Available
Petworth
New Quin
811 Quincy Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
802 sqft
Welcome to New Quin Apartments, conveniently located in the lively Petworth neighborhood, just steps from the metro and shopping.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
$
16 Units Available
Claridge House
2445 Lyttonsville Rd, Silver Spring, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,902
1250 sqft
Modern homes with private balconies, air-conditioning, and walk-in closets in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Metro Red Line is minutes away.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 28 at 06:36am
17 Units Available
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place, North Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,417
1207 sqft
Convenient location in North Bethesda with easy access to I-270. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers pool, bike storage, gym, and 24 hour concierge.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
37 Units Available
North Rosslyn
Rosslyn Heights
1804 N Quinn St, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1008 sqft
Cozy neighborhood feel with modern features like 9-foot ceilings and ceramic tile. Situated conveniently by dining, retail, entertainment venues and popular public transit lines. Community amenities include two pools, business center and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 28 at 03:38am
23 Units Available
Columbia Heights
Allegro
3460 14th St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,572
1011 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel refrigerators. In-unit laundry. Beautiful outdoor area with grills, fire pits and sitting areas. Fitness center with yoga classes.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 28 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$4,341
1132 sqft
Convenient location just minutes from Foggy Bottom Metro and George Washington University campus. Luxurious apartments with in-unit laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents can enjoy pool, pool table, gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 28 at 03:38am
$
28 Units Available
Adams Morgan
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$4,422
1359 sqft
Classically modern units with stainless steel appliances and panoramic views. Tenants get access to a shuffle board, conference room and business center. Right near historic Dupont Circle. Easy access to D.C. metro.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 28 at 03:38am
12 Units Available
The Metropolitan
7620 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,487
1015 sqft
Prime Arlington North location just a block from the Metro with easy access to I-495. Great shopping and restaurants nearby. Community features business center, pool and sauna. Some apartments come beautifully furnished.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAHayfield, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MD