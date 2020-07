Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage lobby

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED plus GARAGE PARKING! Don't delay seeing this large, light-filled, 1BR, 1BA condo in Friendship Heights. Close to Metro, shops, and restaurants. Full service building with 24 hour concierge, swimming pool, grande lobby, exercise room, library. Laundry IN-UNIT! You can't beat this price for EVERYTHING you get here at 4620 North Park Avenue.