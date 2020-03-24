All apartments in Friendly
Friendly, MD
8906 OLDFIELD COURT
Last updated March 24 2020 at 8:24 PM

8906 OLDFIELD COURT

8906 Oldfield Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8906 Oldfield Court, Friendly, MD 20744

Amenities

pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Basement rental only. This rental is shared with the owner. Spacious basement rental with private entrance, private bathroom, and 2 large rooms. Entertainment area equipped with bar, stove, small refrigerator, and lots of open space to make it your own. Additional room can serve as bedroom, very spacious. Large Backyard with In-Ground Pool (Access to pool with prior approval from the owner). No Pets Allowed. Maximum of 4 occupants. Application Fee $45. Call Listing Agent or Owner for Showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8906 OLDFIELD COURT have any available units?
8906 OLDFIELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Friendly, MD.
Is 8906 OLDFIELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8906 OLDFIELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8906 OLDFIELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8906 OLDFIELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Friendly.
Does 8906 OLDFIELD COURT offer parking?
No, 8906 OLDFIELD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8906 OLDFIELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8906 OLDFIELD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8906 OLDFIELD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8906 OLDFIELD COURT has a pool.
Does 8906 OLDFIELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 8906 OLDFIELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8906 OLDFIELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8906 OLDFIELD COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8906 OLDFIELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8906 OLDFIELD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

