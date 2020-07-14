All apartments in Frederick
Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:38 AM

Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments

607 Windview Way · (240) 949-7825
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

607 Windview Way, Frederick, MD 21703
Ballenger Creek Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit W3-0304 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,543

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Live with convenience and ease at The Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! With a location just minutes away from major malls and shopping areas, there's an abundance of entertainment, restaurants, and shopping right at your fingertips. Francis Scott Key Mall, Food Lion, Crestwood Plaza, and more are under 10 minutes from home, making life a breeze. Closer to home, you'll find upgraded apartment features and unique amenities that bring even more convenience to your doorstep! Apartments come with a washer and dryer included, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens with microwaves, extra storage, and black appliances. Other high-end features include a built-in wine rack, walk-in closets, granite countertops, and USB charging station. Take advantage of the community amenities by using the on-site dog park, fitness center with cardio theater, swimming pool, and multiple playgrounds. Whatever the need, The Reserve at Ballenger Creek is a comfortable place to ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $40 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, exotic pets, 50lbs
Parking Details: Open lot. Surface lot. We offer Surface lot. Contact the Leasing Office for more information about our parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments have any available units?
Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments has a unit available for $1,543 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Frederick, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frederick Rent Report.
What amenities does Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments have?
Some of Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments has accessible units.
Does Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
