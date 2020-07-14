Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym playground pool internet access media room package receiving cats allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

Live with convenience and ease at The Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! With a location just minutes away from major malls and shopping areas, there's an abundance of entertainment, restaurants, and shopping right at your fingertips. Francis Scott Key Mall, Food Lion, Crestwood Plaza, and more are under 10 minutes from home, making life a breeze. Closer to home, you'll find upgraded apartment features and unique amenities that bring even more convenience to your doorstep! Apartments come with a washer and dryer included, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens with microwaves, extra storage, and black appliances. Other high-end features include a built-in wine rack, walk-in closets, granite countertops, and USB charging station. Take advantage of the community amenities by using the on-site dog park, fitness center with cardio theater, swimming pool, and multiple playgrounds. Whatever the need, The Reserve at Ballenger Creek is a comfortable place to ...