126 ICE STREET

Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Duplex offering off street parking space. Eat-in kitchen has oak cabinetry, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Convenient washer and dryer on bedroom level. Fresh paint, new flooring, gas heat and central air conditioning. Enjoy grilling out and spending time on the rear deck. Close proximity to historic downtown Frederick, MARC Train Station, restaurants and shops. Good commuter location to Route 70, 15 and 270 South. Available for immediate occupancy. Good credit and rental history a must. No smokers and no pets. 12-36 month lease available.