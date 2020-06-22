All apartments in Frederick
Frederick, MD
126 ICE STREET
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 AM

126 ICE STREET

126 Ice Street · (301) 624-5408
Location

126 Ice Street, Frederick, MD 21701
Downtown Frederick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Renovated 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Duplex offering off street parking space. Eat-in kitchen has oak cabinetry, granite countertops and new stainless steel appliances. Convenient washer and dryer on bedroom level. Fresh paint, new flooring, gas heat and central air conditioning. Enjoy grilling out and spending time on the rear deck. Close proximity to historic downtown Frederick, MARC Train Station, restaurants and shops. Good commuter location to Route 70, 15 and 270 South. Available for immediate occupancy. Good credit and rental history a must. No smokers and no pets. 12-36 month lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 ICE STREET have any available units?
126 ICE STREET has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Frederick, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frederick Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 ICE STREET have?
Some of 126 ICE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 ICE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
126 ICE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 ICE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 126 ICE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frederick.
Does 126 ICE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 126 ICE STREET does offer parking.
Does 126 ICE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 126 ICE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 ICE STREET have a pool?
No, 126 ICE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 126 ICE STREET have accessible units?
No, 126 ICE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 126 ICE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 ICE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
