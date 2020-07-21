All apartments in Frederick County
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:45 AM

7953 Parkland Pl

7953 Parkland Place · No Longer Available
Location

7953 Parkland Place, Frederick County, MD 21701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Three-bedroom brick townhome in Waterside community has three finished levels and oversized one-car garage; two full and two half baths. Hardwood floors; eat-in kitchen with bay window; deck with stairs to backyard. Family room with walkout to patio and fenced garden. Owner's suite has vaulted ceilings, skylights, bath with soaking tub & separate shower; walk-in closet. Laundry closet with washer & dryer on bedroom level. Convenient to shopping & commuter routes. Non-smoking. Small Dog case by case; no cats. BREAKING LEASE, price increase possible after May 31, 2020 MDFR251850

For Application, visit www.pmpbiz.com. $25 Application Fee per person 18 and older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7953 Parkland Pl have any available units?
7953 Parkland Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frederick County, MD.
What amenities does 7953 Parkland Pl have?
Some of 7953 Parkland Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7953 Parkland Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7953 Parkland Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7953 Parkland Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7953 Parkland Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7953 Parkland Pl offer parking?
Yes, 7953 Parkland Pl offers parking.
Does 7953 Parkland Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7953 Parkland Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7953 Parkland Pl have a pool?
Yes, 7953 Parkland Pl has a pool.
Does 7953 Parkland Pl have accessible units?
No, 7953 Parkland Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7953 Parkland Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7953 Parkland Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 7953 Parkland Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7953 Parkland Pl has units with air conditioning.
