All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 11006 Lombardy Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, MD
/
11006 Lombardy Rd
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

11006 Lombardy Rd

11006 Lombardy Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11006 Lombardy Road, Four Corners, MD 20901

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Please click here to apply

This home is located in an established neighborhood and has lots of perks!
Fresh paint through out.
Modern kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances with backsplash and porcelain counter top.
Relax in this homes roomy sun room right off of the kitchen with access to the back yard.
3 Bedrooms are located on the main level with hardwood flooring.
The basement is like an additional apartment with 1 bedroom and 2 bonus rooms. There is cabinet space, sink and counter for added convenience. W/D on lower level with access to backyard.
Great local to Route 29, I-495, downtown Silver Spring and DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11006 Lombardy Rd have any available units?
11006 Lombardy Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, MD.
What amenities does 11006 Lombardy Rd have?
Some of 11006 Lombardy Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11006 Lombardy Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11006 Lombardy Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11006 Lombardy Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11006 Lombardy Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11006 Lombardy Rd offer parking?
No, 11006 Lombardy Rd does not offer parking.
Does 11006 Lombardy Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11006 Lombardy Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11006 Lombardy Rd have a pool?
No, 11006 Lombardy Rd does not have a pool.
Does 11006 Lombardy Rd have accessible units?
No, 11006 Lombardy Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11006 Lombardy Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11006 Lombardy Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 11006 Lombardy Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11006 Lombardy Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDForest Glen, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCalverton, MDTakoma Park, MD
Glenmont, MDColesville, MDFairland, MDAspen Hill, MDCollege Park, MDChillum, MDNorth Kensington, MDBeltsville, MDSouth Kensington, MDBurtonsville, MDCloverly, MDChevy Chase, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
University of Maryland-College Park