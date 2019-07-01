11006 Lombardy Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Please click here to apply



This home is located in an established neighborhood and has lots of perks!

Fresh paint through out.

Modern kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances with backsplash and porcelain counter top.

Relax in this homes roomy sun room right off of the kitchen with access to the back yard.

3 Bedrooms are located on the main level with hardwood flooring.

The basement is like an additional apartment with 1 bedroom and 2 bonus rooms. There is cabinet space, sink and counter for added convenience. W/D on lower level with access to backyard.

Great local to Route 29, I-495, downtown Silver Spring and DC.