Four Corners, MD
10205 Pierce Dr Unit B
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

10205 Pierce Dr Unit B

10205 Pierce Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10205 Pierce Drive, Four Corners, MD 20901
Woodmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Fantastic 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Silver Spring!
Basement Apartment in Woodmoor neighborhood of Four Corners. Walk to the nearby waterfall, park, Pub, Bakery, Deli, Starbucks, Trader Joes , Chipotle, CVS, barbershop and more! Two blocks from the bus stop. Five minutes from Holy Cross Hospital, and Silver Spring metro.

Property highlights

- Beautiful new ceramic wood-look floors and fresh paint throughout
- Loaded kitchen with cooktop, microwave, counter oven, and stainless fridge
- Large living room and spacious bedroom with built in closet
- Living room includes a 55" mounted smart TV
- Private washer and dryer in unit
- Separate rear entrance
- $1400 total includes all utilities, high speed wifi

Available Now!

(RLNE5061442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

