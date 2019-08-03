10205 Pierce Dr Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Fantastic 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Silver Spring!

Basement Apartment in Woodmoor neighborhood of Four Corners. Walk to the nearby waterfall, park, Pub, Bakery, Deli, Starbucks, Trader Joes , Chipotle, CVS, barbershop and more! Two blocks from the bus stop. Five minutes from Holy Cross Hospital, and Silver Spring metro.



Property highlights



- Beautiful new ceramic wood-look floors and fresh paint throughout

- Loaded kitchen with cooktop, microwave, counter oven, and stainless fridge

- Large living room and spacious bedroom with built in closet

- Living room includes a 55" mounted smart TV

- Private washer and dryer in unit

- Separate rear entrance

- $1400 total includes all utilities, high speed wifi



Available Now!



(RLNE5061442)