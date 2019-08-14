All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 101 Northwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, MD
/
101 Northwood Ave
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

101 Northwood Ave

101 Northwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

101 Northwood Avenue, Four Corners, MD 20901

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
101 Northwood Ave Available 09/01/19 Great 3BR 2BA Cape with Fantastic Master Suite - This commuter friendly 3 bedroom 2 bathroom cape cod with hardwood floors is located in Silver Spring.

It features new windows, an updated kitchen, a spacious master bedroom suite with bathroom, separate dining room, wood burning fire place, unfinished basement, and a fantastic deck and backyard.

If all that wasn't enough, the property is located close to Colesville Road for easy access to the ICC, University Blvd, and Georgia Ave.

Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions, or to set up a time to see this great property.

Lease Terms:
*Available 9/1/2019
*$50 application fee required
*1 months security deposit required
*Min 12 month lease
*No smoking is permitted inside the property
*Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas electric)
*Pets considered case by case

To apply, please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "For Lease" section, click "View Details" for the listed property, and then click orange "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The $50 application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed.

(RLNE4313644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Northwood Ave have any available units?
101 Northwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, MD.
What amenities does 101 Northwood Ave have?
Some of 101 Northwood Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Northwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
101 Northwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Northwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Northwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 101 Northwood Ave offer parking?
No, 101 Northwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 101 Northwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Northwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Northwood Ave have a pool?
No, 101 Northwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 101 Northwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 101 Northwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Northwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Northwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Northwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Northwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDForest Glen, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCalverton, MDTakoma Park, MD
Glenmont, MDColesville, MDFairland, MDAspen Hill, MDCollege Park, MDChillum, MDNorth Kensington, MDBeltsville, MDSouth Kensington, MDBurtonsville, MDCloverly, MDChevy Chase, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
University of Maryland-College Park