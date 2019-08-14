Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

101 Northwood Ave Available 09/01/19 Great 3BR 2BA Cape with Fantastic Master Suite - This commuter friendly 3 bedroom 2 bathroom cape cod with hardwood floors is located in Silver Spring.



It features new windows, an updated kitchen, a spacious master bedroom suite with bathroom, separate dining room, wood burning fire place, unfinished basement, and a fantastic deck and backyard.



If all that wasn't enough, the property is located close to Colesville Road for easy access to the ICC, University Blvd, and Georgia Ave.



Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com with any questions, or to set up a time to see this great property.



Lease Terms:

*Available 9/1/2019

*$50 application fee required

*1 months security deposit required

*Min 12 month lease

*No smoking is permitted inside the property

*Tenant responsible for all utilities (water, gas electric)

*Pets considered case by case



To apply, please visit our online application at www.streamlinemanagement.com and go to the "For Lease" section, click "View Details" for the listed property, and then click orange "Apply Now" button. Please be sure to fill out all information correctly and provide requested documents. The $50 application fee must be paid in order for the application to be reviewed.



(RLNE4313644)