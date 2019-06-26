All apartments in Four Corners
Find more places like 10022 DALLAS AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Four Corners, MD
/
10022 DALLAS AVENUE
Last updated June 26 2019 at 2:29 AM

10022 DALLAS AVENUE

10022 Dallas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10022 Dallas Avenue, Four Corners, MD 20901
South Four Corners

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated Cape Cod with so much character. Stained Hardwood Flooring, Custom Kitchen , Finished Basement, Detached 1 car garage, Screened in side porch, Just 1 mile to Red Line metro and Sligo Creek trails in South Four Corners, ample closet space. Awesome rear deck off of dining room, fully fenced yard. Amazing master bathroom with dual shower heads and custom tile. Freshly painted! Off street parking + detached garage. Awesome location near Four Corners shopping & restaurants, easy access to major commuter routes, I-495 and METRO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10022 DALLAS AVENUE have any available units?
10022 DALLAS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Four Corners, MD.
What amenities does 10022 DALLAS AVENUE have?
Some of 10022 DALLAS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10022 DALLAS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
10022 DALLAS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10022 DALLAS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 10022 DALLAS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Four Corners.
Does 10022 DALLAS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 10022 DALLAS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 10022 DALLAS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10022 DALLAS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10022 DALLAS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 10022 DALLAS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 10022 DALLAS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 10022 DALLAS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 10022 DALLAS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10022 DALLAS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10022 DALLAS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10022 DALLAS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Four Corners Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VAWhite Oak, MDForest Glen, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCalverton, MDTakoma Park, MD
Glenmont, MDColesville, MDFairland, MDAspen Hill, MDCollege Park, MDChillum, MDNorth Kensington, MDBeltsville, MDSouth Kensington, MDBurtonsville, MDCloverly, MDChevy Chase, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
University of Maryland-College Park