10001 BRUNETT AVENUE

Amenities

pet friendly oven refrigerator

VERY CHARMING CAPE COD on fabulous private lot with trees all around, Near walking paths and quick easy access to DC, downtown Silver Spring and Bethesda and easy 495 and metro access. ** Pets allowed case by case with $30 additional rent and $500 sec dep. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!! APPLY on-line at www.noahsproperties.com under Avail Rental/Apply Now. ALL ADULTS must fill out an APP, you will be asked to upload a paystub and copy of drivers license in the app, so best to have those ready on desktop before applying.