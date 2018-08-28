All apartments in Fort Washington
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

307 POTOMAC RIDGE DRIVE

307 Potomac Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

307 Potomac Ridge Drive, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Must See! Lovely National Harbor area 5 bdr, 3.5 bath detached home. Over 3800 sqft of living space on three levels within 2 miles of beltway and 295! Enjoy amenities including a HUGE fenced yard and deck (18x20). Contemporary floor plan offers lots of natural light tasteful neutral finishes, well-appointed living and entertainment spaces, open concept kitchen overlooking family room, luxurious owner's suite with soak-in tub, fully finished walkout basement and much more. Beautiful Potomac Ridge community just outside of the National Harbor offers serene wooded views, bike trails connecting to Capitol area paths and public transportation at the entrance of the community. Within 2 miles of the beltway, just 15 mins to Old Town Alexandria, 25 minutes to Capitol Hill; also proximal to Andrews/Bolling AFB. This is your home for the holidays! Available for immediate occupancy, subject to favorable application, credit, background and reference review. Short term lease options (<12 months) available subject to applicable terms on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 POTOMAC RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
307 POTOMAC RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
Is 307 POTOMAC RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
307 POTOMAC RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 POTOMAC RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 307 POTOMAC RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Washington.
Does 307 POTOMAC RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 307 POTOMAC RIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 307 POTOMAC RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 POTOMAC RIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 POTOMAC RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 307 POTOMAC RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 307 POTOMAC RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 307 POTOMAC RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 307 POTOMAC RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 POTOMAC RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 307 POTOMAC RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 POTOMAC RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

