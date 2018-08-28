307 POTOMAC RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Must See! Lovely National Harbor area 5 bdr, 3.5 bath detached home. Over 3800 sqft of living space on three levels within 2 miles of beltway and 295! Enjoy amenities including a HUGE fenced yard and deck (18x20). Contemporary floor plan offers lots of natural light tasteful neutral finishes, well-appointed living and entertainment spaces, open concept kitchen overlooking family room, luxurious owner's suite with soak-in tub, fully finished walkout basement and much more. Beautiful Potomac Ridge community just outside of the National Harbor offers serene wooded views, bike trails connecting to Capitol area paths and public transportation at the entrance of the community. Within 2 miles of the beltway, just 15 mins to Old Town Alexandria, 25 minutes to Capitol Hill; also proximal to Andrews/Bolling AFB. This is your home for the holidays! Available for immediate occupancy, subject to favorable application, credit, background and reference review. Short term lease options (<12 months) available subject to applicable terms on a case-by-case basis.