1713 TAYLOR AVENUE

Totally renovated top to bottom Basement- Note this is a rental for the basement only, no access to upper floor. New Kitchenette will be added, New bathrooms, New floors, New Paint. Personal walkout, 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and personal laundry included. Over 1000 sq. feet with plenty natural light throughout the basement. All utilities included, no pets allowed. This home is located in an ideal area only minutes to MGM, Tanger Outlets, or just 1 exit to DC or Alexandria. Easy commute too if you work at the new Amazon, Fort Belvoir, Bolling, Andrews, Pentagon or Indian Head Naval bases.