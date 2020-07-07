All apartments in Fort Washington
Find more places like 1713 TAYLOR AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Washington, MD
/
1713 TAYLOR AVENUE
Last updated May 25 2020 at 5:07 AM

1713 TAYLOR AVENUE

1713 Taylor Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Washington
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1713 Taylor Avenue, Fort Washington, MD 20744

Amenities

all utils included
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Totally renovated top to bottom Basement- Note this is a rental for the basement only, no access to upper floor. New Kitchenette will be added, New bathrooms, New floors, New Paint. Personal walkout, 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and personal laundry included. Over 1000 sq. feet with plenty natural light throughout the basement. All utilities included, no pets allowed. This home is located in an ideal area only minutes to MGM, Tanger Outlets, or just 1 exit to DC or Alexandria. Easy commute too if you work at the new Amazon, Fort Belvoir, Bolling, Andrews, Pentagon or Indian Head Naval bases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 TAYLOR AVENUE have any available units?
1713 TAYLOR AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Washington, MD.
What amenities does 1713 TAYLOR AVENUE have?
Some of 1713 TAYLOR AVENUE's amenities include all utils included, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 TAYLOR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1713 TAYLOR AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 TAYLOR AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1713 TAYLOR AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Washington.
Does 1713 TAYLOR AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1713 TAYLOR AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1713 TAYLOR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 TAYLOR AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 TAYLOR AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1713 TAYLOR AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1713 TAYLOR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1713 TAYLOR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 TAYLOR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 TAYLOR AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1713 TAYLOR AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1713 TAYLOR AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Remington Place
2602 Brinkley Rd
Fort Washington, MD 20744
River Pointe
8340 Indian Head Hwy
Fort Washington, MD 20744

Similar Pages

Fort Washington 1 BedroomsFort Washington 2 Bedrooms
Fort Washington Apartments with ParkingFort Washington Apartments with Pool
Fort Washington Cheap PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MD
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VAOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VA
Langley Park, MDSouth Laurel, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University