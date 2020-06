1312 SWAN HARBOUR RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub sauna

JUST LIKE LIVING IN PARADISE; IMMACULATE; STUNNING; WALLS OF GLASS; AND SOARING CEILINGS; PRIVATE EXCLUSIVE GATED CONTEMPORARY ON 2+ACRE ON THE POTOMAC RIVER,RESORT STYLE LIVING - FEATURING 2 KITCHENS - SPIRAL STAIRCASE - PRIVATE DECKING - INDOOR DYNAMIC INFRARED SAUNA IS BREATHTAKING WITH 5 SEAT CAPACITY - FM/TV EQUIPPED - OUTDOOR SHOWER - PREMIER HOT TUB- PRIVATE BEACH - AVAILABLE NOW - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - CONTACT LISTING AGENT. The rental rate includes ( whole house maid cleaning service 2 x a month ) and complete exterior yard maintenance and care ( the home sits on 2+ acres right on the POTOMAC RIVER )!