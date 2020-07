Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities hot tub

630 Credit Score Minimum. No In Person showings until the first week of June. Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home on a cul-de-sac. Home features large open kitchen, separate dining room and family room. Master bedroom/bath features a 3-sided fireplace and large jacuzzi tub in the bathroom for true spa-like experience. Full-size unfinished basement allows for all the storage space you could possibly need! Great, convenient location to Andrews AFB, Washington DC & Virginia