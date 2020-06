Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Fantastic home located near the National Harbor and the Tanger Outlets. Open floor plan and the house is painted with relaxing earth tone colors. Spacious master suite, gourmet kitchen with island. Level backyard perfect for entertainment. Pets allowed case by case. Close to the water. Located near the beltway. Straight shot to Joint Base Bolling, and a short highway ride from Andrews AFB. Installed alarm security system.