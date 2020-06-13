Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 AM

237 Apartments for rent in Fort Meade, MD with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2647 Richmond Way
2647 Richmond Way, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Updated 3bd/2.5ba townhouse in Hanover! Walk inside from your one car garage and driveway into your finished basement with a half bath for added convenience.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2729 Prospect Hill Dr
2729 Prospect Hill Drive, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2320 sqft
Available 07/04/20 Mr. David A. Turner - Property Id: 281546 Beautiful spacious end unit, with wooded area in back. Five minutes from Fort Meade. Close to major commuter routes.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2528 ROLLING FOREST DRIVE
2528 Rolling Forest Drive, Fort Meade, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2462 sqft
Stunning 3 lvl end unit TH 4 bed,3.5 baths w/beautiful upgrades throughout to include hardwood fl. Spacious gourmet kit w/SS appliances, granite, & center island. Dining area w/deck access. Finished LL Rec RM or 4th BR.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7706 DUNCANNON LANE
7706 Duncannon Lane, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2564 sqft
Welcome Home to this beautiful Townhouse. One of the largest models built in the community only steps from the Walking Paths and overflow parking.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7337 OLD CALVARY ROAD
7337 Old Calvary Road, Fort Meade, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1920 sqft
Welcome to luxury living , Maintenance free at its finest 6 year old 3 level, spacious open floor plan townhouse with all the upgrades From the brick front to the beautiful large deck , granite counter top , stainless steel appliance hardwood

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2912 MIDDLEHAM COURT
2912 Middleham Court, Fort Meade, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3025 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in this premiere Hanover community. Almost brand new construction with so many extras built in to the home.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Meade
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,088
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1105 sqft
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Odenton
13 Units Available
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,812
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,033
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,842
1434 sqft
A recently renovated community with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and big closets. On-site pool, playground, fire pit and game room. Pet-friendly. Gym and clubhouse available.
Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
14 Units Available
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,881
1152 sqft
Recently renovated and spacious apartment homes with convenient access to Hwy 32 and nearby nature parks. Fully equipped and stylish interiors with community amenities that include a coffee bar, gym, dog park and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Somerset Woods
1833 Richfield Dr, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1125 sqft
Spacious apartments with in-unit laundry, central heating and cooling, choice of hardwood or tile flooring and lots of natural lighting. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-95. For dining, Case Della Nonna Italian is nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
13 Units Available
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1018 sqft
Close to BWI and major highways. Townhomes with two to three bedrooms and in-unit laundry. Pet- and family-friendly community with playground and tennis courts. Twenty-four-hour maintenance service.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Odenton
18 Units Available
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
11 Units Available
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,658
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1176 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Seven Oaks in Odenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
35 Units Available
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,571
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1509 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
26 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,140
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8295 Meadowood Dr
8295 Meadowood Drive, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bathroom Townhouse in Hanover! Step inside this home's inviting living room with neutral colored interior, hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace, and access to the den.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7622 Elmcrest Rd
7622 Elmcrest Road, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2930 sqft
7622 Elmcrest Rd Available 07/17/20 Beautiful 4 BR Townhouse in Hanover! - Beautiful 4 BR/2 F 2 H BA townhouse in Hanover. Step into a spacious seating area with beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural light.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7624 Elmcrest Rd
7624 Elmcrest Road, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
A brick front townhome featuring rear 2-car garage - in the community of Arundel Preserve in Hanover. Centrally located, easily accessible to 295, 95, 100, 175, 32 for convenient commuting to Baltimore, Severn, Annapolis, and Washington, D.C.

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2504 Cherry Tree Road
2504 Cherry Tree Road, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2800 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse in Hanover.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1913 SIMONSON COURT
1913 Simonson Court, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2455 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious 3 bedroom town home in Hanover, Maryland. Spacious 3 story, 2 garage, town home offers great features and many amenities, such as an in ground community pool.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1804 CHATFIELD TERRACE
1804 Chatfield Terrace, Severn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1560 sqft
Spacious 3 level townhouse style condo. On main level, new renovated kitchen, updated half bath and large living room / dining room! The second level offers two spacious bedrooms, an updated full bathroom and laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
226 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE
226 Goldsborough Drive, Odenton, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2160 sqft
Owner occupied and in excellent condition. Available mid July. Convenient location to Fort Meade and close to restaurants and stores. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, finished lower level with walkout. New carpeting on second floor.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1222 REECE ROAD
1222 Reece Road, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3004 sqft
Welcome to 1222 Reece Rd! Fully Renovated colonial house. Nice backyard, detached garage, huge patio with fire pit, deck to relax. All hardwood floor throughout entire house.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7944 CITADEL DRIVE
7944 Citadel Drive, Severn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1753 sqft
Just two minutes to Fort Meade MD, this charming Cape Cod features almost 1,800 s.f. of living space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fort Meade, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fort Meade renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

