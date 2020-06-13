All apartments in Fort Meade
Find more places like 2729 Prospect Hill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Meade, MD
/
2729 Prospect Hill Dr
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2729 Prospect Hill Dr

2729 Prospect Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Meade
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2729 Prospect Hill Drive, Fort Meade, MD 20794

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
Available 07/04/20 Mr. David A. Turner - Property Id: 281546

Beautiful spacious end unit, with wooded area in back. Five minutes from Fort Meade. Close to major commuter routes. Community center with pool; lawn care and snow removal included in HOA. Twelve foot composite deck, with added stone patio underneath. Community plans to add a private school (TBD). Fire place and surround sound in family room (with full bath). Master and large bedroom have walk-in closets. Each floor wired for internet, and alarm system installed during construction.
Upgraded flooring and carpeting; granite countertops. New stainless steel appliances.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281546
Property Id 281546

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5784550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 Prospect Hill Dr have any available units?
2729 Prospect Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Meade, MD.
What amenities does 2729 Prospect Hill Dr have?
Some of 2729 Prospect Hill Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2729 Prospect Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2729 Prospect Hill Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 Prospect Hill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2729 Prospect Hill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Meade.
Does 2729 Prospect Hill Dr offer parking?
No, 2729 Prospect Hill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2729 Prospect Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2729 Prospect Hill Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 Prospect Hill Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2729 Prospect Hill Dr has a pool.
Does 2729 Prospect Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 2729 Prospect Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 Prospect Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2729 Prospect Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2729 Prospect Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2729 Prospect Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fort Meade 3 BedroomsFort Meade Apartments with Balcony
Fort Meade Apartments with GarageFort Meade Apartments with Gym
Fort Meade Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDColesville, MD
Overlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDDeale, MDBrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College