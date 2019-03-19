All apartments in Forest Heights
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

142 S HURON DRIVE

142 South Huron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

142 South Huron Drive, Forest Heights, MD 20745
Forest Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
5 bedroom 2 bath 3 level single family home Spacious deck for entertainment . Full kitchen in basement and main floor. Application on website. Income $82,800

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

