Forest Heights, MD
142 S HURON DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
142 S HURON DRIVE
142 South Huron Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
142 South Huron Drive, Forest Heights, MD 20745
Forest Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
5 bedroom 2 bath 3 level single family home Spacious deck for entertainment . Full kitchen in basement and main floor. Application on website. Income $82,800
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 142 S HURON DRIVE have any available units?
142 S HURON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forest Heights, MD
.
Is 142 S HURON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
142 S HURON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 S HURON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 142 S HURON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Forest Heights
.
Does 142 S HURON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 142 S HURON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 142 S HURON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 S HURON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 S HURON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 142 S HURON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 142 S HURON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 142 S HURON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 142 S HURON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 142 S HURON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142 S HURON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 S HURON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
