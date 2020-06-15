All apartments in Forest Glen
Forest Glen, MD
9800 Georgia Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

9800 Georgia Ave

9800 Georgia Avenue · (732) 890-8410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9800 Georgia Avenue, Forest Glen, MD 20902

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1799 · Avail. now

$1,799

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
Silver Spring condo. 2 min walk to metro station. - Property Id: 281481

Silver Spring, MD $ 1,799 per month (1-year lease minimum) 2 bedroom apartment, 1 and 1/2 bathrooms. Large bedrooms. Refinished wooden floors, bathroom, fully equipped kitchen and balcony with safety gate. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (electricity, gas, water, garbage, snow removal) free laundry, large swimming pool, basketball and tennis court facilities and free parking spaces (unlimited), two minutes walk to Forest Glen Metro station. It is a 5-minute drive from Costco and a big mall, and a 1-minute drive from 495 Beltway. It is easy to go to DC / VA / MD.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281481
Property Id 281481

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5800703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

