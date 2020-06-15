9800 Georgia Ave

Amenities

Silver Spring condo. 2 min walk to metro station. - Property Id: 281481



Silver Spring, MD $ 1,799 per month (1-year lease minimum) 2 bedroom apartment, 1 and 1/2 bathrooms. Large bedrooms. Refinished wooden floors, bathroom, fully equipped kitchen and balcony with safety gate. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (electricity, gas, water, garbage, snow removal) free laundry, large swimming pool, basketball and tennis court facilities and free parking spaces (unlimited), two minutes walk to Forest Glen Metro station. It is a 5-minute drive from Costco and a big mall, and a 1-minute drive from 495 Beltway. It is easy to go to DC / VA / MD.

No Pets Allowed



