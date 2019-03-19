All apartments in Forest Glen
5 Clark Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5 Clark Ct

5 Clark Place · No Longer Available
Location

5 Clark Place, Forest Glen, MD 20902

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Cool Townhouse Located a Short Walk to Forest Glen Metro & Close to Beltway Entrance! - Welcome to your colorful 3 level townhome located a very short walk to the Forest Glen Metro Station! The upper level offers 3 well sized bedrooms and full bathroom. The main level features spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and pass through to a lovely living/dining combo. The basement has a family room and extra storage. Two reserved parking spaces are included in the rent.

Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to see this great house today!

Lease terms:
12 month minimum lease
Sorry, no pets
No smoking
Resident responsible for water, gas & electric

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3937568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

