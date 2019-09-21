All apartments in Forest Glen
2202 Kimball Place

Location

2202 Kimball Place, Forest Glen, MD 20910

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous and large (3,100 sqft!) single family home just 2 minute away to the Forest Glen Red Line Metro! This partially furnished home has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, detached 1 car garage and a great yard. Lots of space: living room, dining room, breakfast nook, sunroom, office with built-in bookshelves, fully finished basement, large storage rooms and more!
Great location for commuters just one block from the metro, I-495 and a bus stop!
Close proximity to Sligo Creek and Rock Creek Parks, Downtown Silver Spring and Wheaton Shopping Center.
Rent Includes: Yard maintenance
Lease Clauses: Carpet Cleaning, No Smokers, Professional Moving Company.
Pets are on case by case basis.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 Kimball Place have any available units?
2202 Kimball Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Glen, MD.
What amenities does 2202 Kimball Place have?
Some of 2202 Kimball Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 Kimball Place currently offering any rent specials?
2202 Kimball Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 Kimball Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 Kimball Place is pet friendly.
Does 2202 Kimball Place offer parking?
Yes, 2202 Kimball Place offers parking.
Does 2202 Kimball Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 Kimball Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 Kimball Place have a pool?
No, 2202 Kimball Place does not have a pool.
Does 2202 Kimball Place have accessible units?
No, 2202 Kimball Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 Kimball Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 Kimball Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 Kimball Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2202 Kimball Place has units with air conditioning.
