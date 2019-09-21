2202 Kimball Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous and large (3,100 sqft!) single family home just 2 minute away to the Forest Glen Red Line Metro! This partially furnished home has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, detached 1 car garage and a great yard. Lots of space: living room, dining room, breakfast nook, sunroom, office with built-in bookshelves, fully finished basement, large storage rooms and more!

Great location for commuters just one block from the metro, I-495 and a bus stop!

Close proximity to Sligo Creek and Rock Creek Parks, Downtown Silver Spring and Wheaton Shopping Center.

Rent Includes: Yard maintenance

Lease Clauses: Carpet Cleaning, No Smokers, Professional Moving Company.

Pets are on case by case basis.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and show a combined income three times that of the rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.