Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage carpet oven refrigerator

This is a beautiful and amazing townhome in the perfect location! Just a stones throw away from Forest Glen Metro station...shopping...parks, trails and quick access to 495.With fresh carpet and new paint, the owner has taken great care of this perfect townhome. See it today.You will not be disappointed!Apply at: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/2120-Darcy-Green-Place-Silver-Spring-MD-20902-261584406