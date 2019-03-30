2110 Hildarose Dr #2

Amenities

Beautiful one bedroom, one bath apartment in Belvedere Apartments Community! Steps away from General Getty Park, McKenney Hills Park, and Evans Parkway Neighborhood Park. One mile from Wheaton Metro, Mall, Giant/ Safeway Grocery store, Restaurants, Movie theatre and more! Multiple laundry facilities and engineer/resident manager on site!

Property Highlights:

-One bedroom, one bath

-Hardwood floors throughout

-Abundant natural light

-Off street parking

-Easy access to 495

AVAILABLE NOW!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4751002)