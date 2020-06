Amenities

Come and see this spotless rambler in the Forest Estates neighborhood of Silver Spring. This three bedroom and two bath home also has a finished basement with plenty of storage space. It has a great backyard with a patio and square level lawn. Just two blocks to the popular Getty Park and under a half mile to the Forest Glen Metro, this is a location you don't want to miss. Lawn maintenance is included in rent price. No pets, and solid credit required. Available immediately.