Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Spacious and bright ground floor unit features a ramp to the patio in front of building for private access. This unit has been updated throughout and it shows beautifully. Large open concept living and dining room with atrium doors plus a sliding door. The kitchen has been remodeled and reconfigured to maximize cabinet and counterspace and features a pass-thru. Full size washer and dryer in unit. Master suite with walk-in closet and full bathroom. Generous sized second bedroom with ample closet space. Available now. Prefer no pets but will consider on a case by case basis w/deposit and additional rent.